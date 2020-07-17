‘Happy Birthday Light of my World’, Ibrahim Suleiman Celebrates Linda Ejiofor with Loving Message

Today is Linda Ejiofor’s birthday and trust her husband, Ibrahim Suleiman to use the opportunity to declare his forever love for her.

The actor took to Instagram to share a goofy video of a pregnant Linda, dancing and catching cruise in her usual fashion.

The new father who welcomed a baby with the actress earlier this month, captioned the cute video to his Mrs.,

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE LIGHT OF MY WORLD. I wish I could celebrate everyday with you with pomp and pageantry. But since I don’t have Mansa Miss’s fortune, I’ll use your birthday as a bookend. I love you, Sunshine. You’re such a cruise!

“May the Lord keep you, and bless you, and cause His face to shine upon you (and yours) all the days of your long and fulfilling life, in Jesus’ name. Forever in waving pompoms for you, your Baby Daddy”, he finished.

Happy birthday to the yummiest new mum on the block.

