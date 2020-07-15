‘Happy birthday, darling wife’ – Osinbajo celebrates Dolapo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday took to social media to celebrate his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo on her birthday today, July 15th.

Osinbajo, who is fond of displaying his affection for his better-half, today shared some lovely photos of her and the family with the caption:

“Happy Birthday to our best friend… And my darling… brave, beautiful and kind. I love you. Yemi.”

Dolapo Osinbajo was born on 15 July 1967, in Ikenne.

She is a granddaughter of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, leader of the old western region and his wife Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, through Awolowo’s daughter Ayodele Soyode (née Awolowo).

