Hanny Does Not Disappoint With her First Official Single “Jojjo (Run Run!)”

Hanny just released her first official single “Jojo (Run Run!)”.

The soft and groovy song was produced by Boris and written by Ritchie Black (Melanin Boy) and Hanny herself, and it is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, and Soundcloud.

About Hanny:

Hanny is a singer and songwriter from Kampala, Uganda who you need to get to know. Hanny has just released a new single produced by Ugandan heavyweight Boris Kintu and co-written by Ritchie Black also known as Melanin Boy, all under Trend Setters Africa. Jojo has that instant attraction effect due to the groovy, pulsing, engaging beat married together with the amazing performance from Hanny who brings in the soft but addictive, melodic and very interesting play with the catchphrases and words that will get you singing along to the song.

Listen to the song here.