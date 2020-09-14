Hamilton storms to Tuscan GP Win

Lewis Hamilton won an extraordinary crash-hit Tuscan Grand Prix to extend his runaway lead in this year’s Formula One championship.

The reigning champion finished ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas at Mugello to claim his 90th F1 victory, moving the Briton to within one win of equalling Michael Schumacher’s all-time record for GP wins.

Hamilton prevailed with a well-judged performance in exhausting conditions, in a race which only 12 drivers finished following two multi-car collisions and three Safety Car interventions.

“It’s was all a bit of a daze,” said Hamilton, 35, to Sky Sports.

“It was incredibly tough today… All the those restarts, the concentration that’s needed during that time, it was really, really hard.”

Hamilton is now on 190 points, some 55 ahead of Bottas and is also on course this season to equal Schumacher’s record of seven world titles after claiming his sixth win in nine races this year.

RESULTS

  1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 2hr 19min 35.060sec,
    2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes) at 4.880sec,
    3. Alexander Albon (THA/Red Bull) at 8.064,
    4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/Renault) at 10.417,
    5. Sergio Perez (MEX/Racing Point) at 15.650,
