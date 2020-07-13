Hamilton cruises to Styrian GP win

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton cruised to a comfortable victory in the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 6-time world champion’s first victory of the year came on the back of a flawless performance in wet qualifying, in which he took pole by more than 1.2 seconds.

Hamilton led from pole position, headed only at the pit-stops, as team-mate Valtteri Bottas overtook Red Bull’s Max Verstappen late on for second.

The Brit’s task was made considerably easier when the Ferraris retired early after colliding with each other on lap one.

It was another dark day for the Italian team, after an uncompetitive showing in qualifying, as Charles Leclerc apologised for a rash move on the first lap that took out both cars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

