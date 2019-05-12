Hamilton Cruises to Spanish GP Win

Lewis Hamilton beat Valtteri Bottas in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday to replace him as world championship leader as Mercedes’ extended their record start to the season with a fifth 1-2 finish.

The defending five-time world champion seized the initiative at the start in Barcelona and led from lights to chequered flag with a consummate demonstration of his speed and race-craft at the Circuit de Catalunya.

It was his third win this year, the 76th of his career and his fourth in Spain following victories in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

In an emphatic response to being outpaced by Bottas in qualifying, Hamilton, 34, came home 4.074 seconds ahead of the Finn who was second ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull, four-time champion Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

Pierre Gasly was a solid sixth in the second Red Bull ahead of Kevin Magnussen of Haas, home hero Carlos Sainz of McLaren, Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso and Romain Grosjean in the second Haas.

It was the 16th time that Hamilton won a Grand Prix after leading every lap of the race, and his triumph hoisted him back to the top of the standings with 112 points, including one for fastest lap, ahead of Bottas on 105.