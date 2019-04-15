Hamilton Cruises to Landmark Chinese GP Win

Lewis Hamilton won Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix, beating Mercedes teammate and pole sitter Valtteri Bottas with a quicker start from his No. 2 spot on the grid to coast to the chequered flag.

It was his sixth victory in the Shanghai race, and the 34-year-old Brit also became the winner in the 1000th Formula One race.

The five-time and defending champion led for the entire race after the quick start for his 75th career victory.

It also moved him into the lead in the overall standings after three races ahead of the European GP in Baku, Azerbaijan, in a fortnight.

Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari was third ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

“The start is really what made the difference,” Hamilton said. “And after that it was kind of history.”

Mercedes has won the first three races — two for Hamilton and one for Bottas — despite early hints this season that Ferrari had more flat-out speed.

“You can see it is still very close between us all,” Hamilton said. “We have no idea how the next race is going to turn out.”

Hamilton has 68 points after three races followed by Bottas (62), Verstappen (39), Vettel (37) and Leclerc (36).

The race was billed as the 1,000th in Formula One history dating from the first race in 1950 at the Silverstone circuit in England.

That historic race was won on May 13 by Guiseppe Farina in an Alfa Romeo.