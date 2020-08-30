Hamilton closes in on Schumacher with superb Belgian GP win

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton cruised to a superb victory in the Belgian Grand Prix for his fifth win in seven races this year and the 89th of his career.

Hamilton headed team-mate Valtteri Bottas to yet another Mercedes one-two, from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The 35-year-old Briton is now two victories away from Michael Schumacher’s all-time record as he is poised to equal his seven titles.

The victory puts Hamilton 47 points – almost two clear wins – ahead of Verstappen in the drivers’ standing.

Speaking after the race, the reigning F1 champ said:

“It wasn’t the easiest of races. I had a lock up into Turn 5 which started to give a bit of vibration and the tyre temps were slowly dropping. I am 35 going towards 36 but I feel better than ever. That is a positive and I am really grateful to the team.”

