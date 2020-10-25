Hamilton breaks Schumacher’s record with smashing Portugal GP win

Lewis Hamilton ghosted past teammate Valtteri Bottas to take a masterful victory in the Portuguese Grand Prix and break Formula 1’s all-time win record.

The 35-year-old Brit dropped to third in a manic first two laps after starting on pole, but he fought back to extinguish his teammate and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz.

After both Mercedes passed Sainz, Hamilton – donning an #EndSARS emblazoned t-shirt in solidarity with Nigerian youths protesting against police brutality – tracked Bottas before outpacing the Finn and taking the lead on lap 20.

There was to be now more twists from there on as he cruised to take his 92nd career Grand Prix victory – eclipsing the record set by the legendary Michael Schumacher.

