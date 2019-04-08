Halsey Reveals She Contemplated Sex Work as a Homeless Teenager

Halsey has opened up about how difficult her teenage years were.

According to the singer, she one considered sex work in order to make ends meet when she was a teenager going through homelessness in New York.

“When I was living in New York, I was a teenager. My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside of me so I could pay for my next meal,” Halsey said, per E! Online, during her speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit For My Friend’s Place in Los Angeles on Saturday.

She continued, “It wasn’t because I did something bad. It wasn’t because something was wrong with me, and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me—because they did very much. But a series of unfortunate circumstances led me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone.”

This comes three years after she said in a Rolling Stone interview, that she remembered the frightening reality that she faced after getting kicked out of her home by her parents when she dropped out of community college.

“I remember one time I had $9 in my bank account,” she said. “And bought a four-pack of Red Bull and used it to stay up overnight over the course of two or three days, because it was less dangerous to not sleep than it was to sleep somewhere random and maybe get raped or kidnapped.”

Her words have given fans hope.