Halsey Drops the Video for Her New Track “You Should Be Sad”

Halsey is back with the new track off her much-anticipated upcoming studio album, Manic.

The 25-year-old singer delivered the album’s sixth single “You Should Be Sad” along with its official visual, and this comes one week before the release of Manic.

The record follows Manic singles like “Without Me,” “Graveyard,” “Finally // Beautiful Stranger,” and “Suga’s Interlude” with Suga of BTS. Halsey teased the album during a September 2019 interview with Zane Lowe, shortly after she dropped “Graveyard.”

“I sat there to make this album and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going to make an angry album,’” she said. “And I wasn’t mad. It’s exciting. … I’m closing a chapter in this record that I feel very much like I needed to put the final word on, put the nail in the coffin, if you will. Graveyard, marry it.”

