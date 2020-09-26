Halsey Drags Tory Lanez for Attempting to ‘Profit Off of His Violence’ Toward Megan Thee Stallion

Halsey ripped Tory Lanez and his album to shreds yesterday, after the rapper teased that he would finally break his silence after Megan Thee Stallion, who had accused him of shooting her in the leg during a July confrontation.

Turns out that Tory wasn’t really going to address the situation; he rather dropped a 17-track album, causing an uproar on social media, with many people, including Halsey, calling him out for attempting to profit over the pain of a black woman.

In the lead track “Money Over Fallouts” Tory rapped: “Gotta see a couple questions: how the f–k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?” He continued, “Megan people tryna frame me for a shootin’…Knowin’ I ain’t do it but I’m comin’ at my truest,.”

This infuriated Halsey, who tweeted her defense for Meg: “I’m sorry but I really can’t believe whoever is listening to this and letting this man speak on and profit off of his violence towards someone we know and love,” she tweeted.

I’m sorry but I really can’t believe whoever is listening to this and letting this man speak on and profit off of his violence towards someone we know and love. https://t.co/TKtbTBE9Cm — h (@halsey) September 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

