Halloween 2020: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Transform Home to Huge Spider

There’s something to be said for the dedication and art that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put into this year’s Halloween celebration.

The Wests went all out as they transformed their entire home into one huge spider.

The exterior of the home showed the spider with its web all over the palatial mansion while the interior of the home had spider web, red lights through the rooms and the illusion of many little spiders crawling the walls.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure spent a lot of time and money to bring halloween alive in their home as the mother of four showed off the transformation on her Instagram page.

Here’s a sneak peak of the West’s home at Halloween.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CHBPgnxgFQQ/?igshid=q18nnppyqol6

