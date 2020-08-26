Halle Berry Will Represent Herself in the Divorce Case With Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry has reportedly filed to represent herself in the divorce proceedings with her estranged husband, Olivier Martinez.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress filed to represent herself instead of an attorney after her former attorney, Marina Zakiyan Beck, signed off on the change on July 30. Berry signed off on August 11.

Meanwhile, Martinez is being represented by attorney Laura Wasser.

Berry filed for divorce from Martinez after two years of marriage in 2015, and shortly after, the duo, who share a son together, released a joint statement saying:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce,” they said. “We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son. We wish each other nothing but happiness in life, and we hope that you respect our, and most importantly our children’s privacy, as we go through this difficult period.”

