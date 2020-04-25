Halle Berry Reveals Why She Shaved Her Daughter’s Hair

Halle Berry recently revealed during a virtual at-home The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she had to shave the back of her daughter Nahla’s head after chlorine caused a tangle too tight to brush through.

Per the actor, her two children, Nahla and Maceo-Robert, have been spending a little too much time swimming in their home pool. All that time in the water eventually took a toll on Nahla’s hair.

“We’re doing her homework the other night and [Nahla] goes, ‘Mom, I’m scared to tell you this, but touch the back of my head.’ All her hair, which goes past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur,” Berry said, per Allure. “I can’t even get my finger in it, and I’m pulling and she’s screaming.”

To ease her daughter’s distress, Berry tried to stay calm and suggested they just put conditioner on it. But the knot only got tighter after a 30-minute shower. In the end, she had to shave off the knot. “She was not cool with that, but it was our only option,” Berry said.

“Every time I go to comb my daughter’s hair she goes, ‘No, I can handle it. I’m a tween. I don’t need you to brush my hair,’ ” Berry said. But Nahla is feeling better about it.

“Now she gets it,” Berry said. “I was like, ‘First of all, maybe you’ll let your mother help you. And second of all, you learned you gotta brush your hair. Every day, you gotta brush your hair.'”

