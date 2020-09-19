Halle Berry Reveals New Love Interest is Van Hunt

Halle Berry has finally revealed the identity of her ‘footsie’ mystery man and he is none other than musician, Van Hunt.

The 54-year-old seemed to confirm her relationship with the singer after she posted a cheeky photo of herself sporting a teeshirt with the name, Van Hunt written on it and captioned it with;

“Now ya know…”, in addition to a love and foot emoji.

now ya know… ♥️🦶🏽

The foot emoji was in reference to an earlier Instagram post by Halle Berry back in July, where she had shared a picture of her feet playing footsie with a new beau.

At the time, the ‘X Men’ actor wrote, “Sunday, funday,” in the caption.

sunday,funday❤️

Also in August, the X-Men actress had shared another photo of her feet alongside 50-year-old Hunt’s while thanking her fans for their birthday wishes.

“Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans!” Berry wrote. “You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special,” Berry had captioned it.

