Halle Berry Mourns Chadwick Boseman, Describes Him as an “Incredible Man”

Hella Berry has taken to her Twitter to joins and other celebrities in mourning actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday after four years of being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Boseman never spoke openly about his diagnosis. His family said this upon his passing: “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

And in her post, Halle Berry said this about him:

“Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through – treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP.”

