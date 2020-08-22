Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan Declare Their Support for Megan The Stallion

Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan are some of the first celebrities to publicly declare their support for Megan Thee Stallion, who recently revealed that it was Tory Lanez who shot her.

In case you missed it: Megan publicly called out Tory yesterday after many weeks of enduring bullying from people who blamed her for getting shot. The rapper said she had declined to say who pulled the trigger because she felt it was okay to protect a black man and also because of her concerns with America’s police system. But she no longer felt the need to be silent and this is because Tory’s team allegedly have been slandering her on the blogs.

“Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit,” she said on Instagram Live. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”

She also shut down the claims that she physically assaulted Lanez during their argument which had nothing to do with Kylie Jenner, as some people had claimed.

“I never hit you. Motherfuckers were like, ‘Oh she’s mad ’cause he’s trying to fuck with Kylie Jenner.’ No I wasn’t,” she continued. “You shot me.”

You can read all about that here.

Now, celebrities are showing up for her.

See the tweets from Halle Berry and Michael B. Jordan below:

Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 21, 2020

Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) August 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

