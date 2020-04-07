Halima Abubakar Welcomes Baby Boy: “A Gift From God”

Congratulations to Halima Abubakar!
The actress has taken to her Instagram to reveal that she recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy. And she is thankful.
“A gift from God And I will cherish you for life 😩❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy🙏🏻 3/4/20,” she wrote. And ina different post, she revealed photos of her baby bump from when she was pregnant.
Thank you sooo much my lovely family 🙏🏻🙏🏻The love and calls are overwhelming 😍😍😍 This feeling is amazing..God bless @ruggedybaba @jaywonjuwonlo for keeping it quite🙏🏻friends like you are hard.This is was on the 15th March 😫😫😫😫I don’t know what to type.so emotional.But May God bless anyone praying for the fruit of the womb🙏🏻 God bless you all And baby M is just smiling😍😍😍This unreal