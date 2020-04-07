Halima Abubakar Welcomes Baby Boy: “A Gift From God”

Congratulations to Halima Abubakar!

The actress has taken to her Instagram to reveal that she recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy. And she is thankful.

“A gift from God And I will cherish you for life 😩❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy🙏🏻 3/4/20,” she wrote. And ina different post, she revealed photos of her baby bump from when she was pregnant.

See her posts below: