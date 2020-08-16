Halima Abubakar Unveils Her Son Months After Getting Dragged for ‘Stealing’ a Baby’s Picture

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Halima Abubakar has finally unveiled her son to the world.

The Nollywood actress and new mum shared a video on her Instagram page to introduce her baby boy to the world on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

The  beautiful clip of mother and baby was captioned;

“Happy beautiful Sunday. We are grateful to God almighty. Biggest boy. My heart, My lion. M”.

Recall that Halima Abubakar was called out on Instagram a few months ago for allegedly stealing another woman’s child’s picture and putting it up on her page, letting people assume that was her baby.

She apologised to the baby’s mother and today, she has shut down naysayers and trolls with the beautiful clip of her handsome son.

