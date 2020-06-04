Halima Abubakar Threatens to Expose Influential People Who are Rapists

Halima Abubakar has some words for influential men with questionable histories: do not police how and when women should tell their stories.

The actress joined the list of celebrities adding their voice in the conversation about Nigeria’s pervasive rape culture, and she added that many of the men who are trying to derail the conversation are guilty of rape.

“Stop telling people when to tell their experience. We call it trauma. Don’t tell anyone the time frame to complain about rape,” she began in the passionate post. “If we are going to report rape or harassment, half of the men are guilty.”

She continued, “Don’t let me call some of your fave and billionaire. Everyone one is just inconsiderate, from the common man to the high and mighty. Shut up. Rape is rape. Don’t make me call you out.”

And she said a lot more. See her post below:

