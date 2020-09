Halima Abubakar has shared a full picture of her son for the first time after giving fans a glimpse, weeks ago.

The actress and mother of one took to Instagram to post a picture of ‘mummy’s superman’ along with a prayer for her fans and well wishers.

Halima Abubakar wrote;

“More grace and God’s perfect miracle as we step into a graceful month. Ya habibi. We love youuu. Mummy’s Superman”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook