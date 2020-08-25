Halima Abubakar Says Men who Jump from One Woman to Another Are Likely Gay

Hmmm! Halima Abubakar is not mincing words this morning as she took to social media to discuss her opinion on relationships.

The actress and mother of one who recently unveiled her son via her Instagram account took to the same platform to imply that men who are unable to stay in a relationship for any length of time and rather jump from one woman to the other might be gay.

Halima Abubakar shared a very flattering picture of herself and went on to dish on romantic relationships, writing;

“Don’t blame people who jump from one girl to another. Sometimes what they really want is another man. Don’t hurt yourself.

“Dust yourself and move on. The world is deep 💯 So all the girls are bad? Nah bro. IT IS YOU. BE YOURSELF MAN”.

