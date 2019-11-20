Halima Abubakar Replies Trolls Who Body-Shamed Her

Halima Abubakar has taken to her Instagram to reply folks who had unkind things to say about her.

The drama began after she uploaded new photos, and while many of her fans has kind things to say, others accused her of bleaching her skin and mocked her.

Which she why she has uploaded a video explaining the skin condition she suffered, her long journey to finding a good treatment, and why she will never cower in the face of adversity.

She wrote:

Good morning beautiful people.i decided to post this video today,without shame or afraid of being ridiculed.i woke up in July last year to this. I don’t need any pity, cos some of you think you can break me.i own my shit.i lost friends, lover and was devastated. But this was last year.Only few people knew.No insult will move me darlings and no it is not cream.With all your venoms, shaming etc. I signed over 10 endorsement with this face.Some of you won’t read my caption, but I know you will share to your friends and families. And then laugh..Enjoy your laugh, until it happens to you. Like I said this was last year.i couldn’t FaceTime , video call, or even trust people around me.Now I want to share it.Your conscience is gone!just Evil people on social media.Enjoy and share💋A year and half today#part1💯own it

