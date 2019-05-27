Actress Halima Abubakar Challenges Troll Who Bodyshamed Her to a Fight

Halima Abubakar has never been one to brawl with fans on social media but when one had unkind things to say, the actress tersely clapped back.

Drama started when Abubakar shared a new photo on her Instagram and while many people had kind things to say, a troll decided to bodyshame her, prompting a heated reaction from the actress.

“You do this every time,” said the actress who shared a screenshot of the trolls photo alongside their comment. “You want publicity, right? Here you go.”

Then she added, “I stay in Ikeja. Pull up.”

