Actress Halima Abubakar Challenges Troll Who Bodyshamed Her to a Fight

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Actress Halima Abubakar Challenges Troll Who Bodyshamed Her to a Fight

Halima Abubakar has never been one to brawl with fans on social media but when one had unkind things to say, the actress tersely clapped back.

Drama started when Abubakar shared a new photo on her Instagram and while many people had kind things to say, a troll decided to bodyshame her, prompting a heated reaction from the actress.

“You do this every time,” said the actress who shared a screenshot of the trolls photo alongside their comment. “You want publicity, right? Here you go.”

Then she added, “I stay in Ikeja. Pull up.”

See the post below:

Related Posts

Will Smith’s ‘Aladdin’ Earns $86M in First 3 Days, To Rake in $100M This Holiday

May 27, 2019

Stan Lee’s Former Manager Arrested on Charges of Elder Abuse

May 26, 2019

Emilia Clarke Tells Why She Rejected 50 Shades of Grey Role

May 25, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *