Hafiz Oyetoro Recounts His Roommate Giving Him Suit for His Matric

Hafiz Oyetoro popularly known as Saka has shared how his roommate in the University came to his aid on matriculation day.

The lecturer and theatre arts practitioner noted that on the fateful day in 1986 in UNIFE now known as Obafemi Awolowo University, he was forlorn and had decided not to join the matriculation celebration because he didn’t have any suit to wear for the event.

While in his room feeling disappointed, his roommate had walked up to him and offered to loan him a suit for the event.

Hafiz Oyetoro noted that he hesitated initially because he felt it might not be his size but he reconsidered and decided that being present at the celebration was more important that the size of his outfit.

He finished off by revealing his wish to reconnect with that roommate as well as prayed that God meets everyone at the point of their needs.

