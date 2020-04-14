Hadiza Isma El-Rufia Apologises After Defending Son’s Vile Tweets

Hadiza Isma El-Rufai has finally apologised after defending her son, Bello’s vile tweets to a critic.

In case you missed all the drama: Bello el-Rufai got a lot of people talking on Twitter after he viciously attacked a critic during a heated exchange. The son of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai had tweeted his criticism of American President, Donald Trump, and while many of his loyalists agreed with him, a critic had a dissenting opinion and dismissed Bello as a ‘daddy’s boy.’

In his reply, Bello unleashed an ethnic vitriol and also threatened to pass his critic’s mother to his friends after he was done with her. Many people have condemned his attack as gang rape.

Folks called his mother’s attention to Bello’s tweets, and she replied: “All is fair in love and war.”

This stirred a major backlash, with many feminist forums calling her out and demanding her resignation from the gender-related and sexual abuse board she chairs. This prompted her to backtrack and apologise.

She said:

“When I posted the tweet below, I assumed it was just the usual Twitter gbas-gbos. Having read the tweets chronologically, I have had conversations with Bello. Never ever should sexual abuse be employed as ammunition in public/ private exchanges, no matter the provocation.”

Later, added:

“I can see how my tweet may have come across, and I apologise to those who were offended by it. I say, once again, that I’d never condone sexual abuse in any shape or form.”

See her tweets:

When I posted the tweet below, I assumed it was just the usual Twitter gbas-gbos. Having read the tweets chronologically, I have had conversations with Bello. Never ever should sexual abuse be employed as ammunition in public/ private exchanges, no matter the provocation. https://t.co/db4W44bWzJ — Hadiza Isma El-Rufai (@hadizel) April 13, 2020