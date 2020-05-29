Hadiza El-Rufai Says She’s NOT the First Lady of Kaduna State

Hadiza El-Rufai has a response for folks who asked her to address the horrifying killings of local farmers on Southern Kaduna.

In case you missed it: new reports surfaced of the recent clash between farmers and unknown assailants which resulted in the deaths of many, including women and children. And while Nigerians mourned, Hadiza El-Rufai took to her Twitter to celebrate her 80, 000 followership.

Yay! 80,000 followers. @Omojuwa @DrJoeAbah

How many more followers do I need in order to qualify as an ‘influenza’? — Hadiza Isma El-Rufai (@hadizel) May 27, 2020

This rubbed many people the wrong way, especially since Kaduna State is currently ruled by her husband, Nasir El-Rufai. So, they called her out.

But the writer-feminist had a terse reply for her critics. “Did any of you see “First Lady” in my bio?” she asked them, adding, “My TL is for language, humour and other light-hearted issues.”

She continued, “I don’t tweet about serious matters like governance and politics. Though I’m married to a governor I’m not a part of government. I swore no oath.”

Many Nigerians had issues with her stand, but she did not oblige them with further response.

See her tweet below:

Did any of you see “First Lady” in my bio? My TL is for language, humour and other light-hearted issues. I don’t tweet about serious matters like governance and politics. Though I’m married to a governor I’m not a part of government. I swore no oath. — Hadiza Isma El-Rufai (@hadizel) May 28, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

