Hadiza El-Rufai Says She’s NOT the First Lady of Kaduna State

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Hadiza El-Rufai Says She’s NOT the First Lady of Kaduna State

Hadiza El-Rufai has a response for folks who asked her to address the horrifying killings of local farmers on Southern Kaduna.

In case you missed it: new reports surfaced of the recent clash between farmers and unknown assailants which resulted in the deaths of many, including women and children. And while Nigerians mourned, Hadiza El-Rufai took to her Twitter to celebrate her 80, 000 followership.

This rubbed many people the wrong way, especially since Kaduna State is currently ruled by her husband, Nasir El-Rufai. So, they called her out.

But the writer-feminist had a terse reply for her critics. “Did any of you see “First Lady” in my bio?” she asked them, adding, “My TL is for language, humour and other light-hearted issues.”

She continued, “I don’t tweet about serious matters like governance and politics. Though I’m married to a governor I’m not a part of government. I swore no oath.”

Many Nigerians had issues with her stand, but she did not oblige them with further response.

See her tweet below:

Related Posts

Yet Again, BamBam Dismisses Claims that Teddy A Physically Abuses Her

May 29, 2020

Bobrisky Arrested By Abuja Police Over N30m Business Deal

May 29, 2020

Toolz Oniru and Tunde Demuren Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Posts

May 29, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply