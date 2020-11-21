Haaland wins Golden Boy Award

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland has won the 2020 Golden Boy award.

The trophy for the most promising youngster is handed out by Italian newspaper Tuttosport after an intensive voting process, including a panel of global experts, to the player under the age of 21 who is most likely to break out and become a star.

The Norwegian takes over from last season winner, Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid.

Other recent winners of the Golden Boy award have included Kylian Mbappé in 2017 and Matthijs de Ligt in 2018.

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati came second – and won the popular vote on the Tuttosport website – with Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies in third.

Jadon Sancho, Edouard Camavinga, Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski, Phil Foden, Dominik Szoboszlai, Bukayo Saka and Vinicius Junior complete the top 10.

Haaland, 20, already earned a €20m transfer from RB Salzburg to Borussia Dortmund in January

The son of former Leeds United forward Alf-Inge Haaland has 11 goals in 11 competitive games for Borussia Dortmund so far this season – that includes four goals in three Champions League matches.

He also has six goals in just seven senior caps for Norway.

