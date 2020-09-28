Gywneth Paltrow Celebrates 48th Birthday in Nothing but Birthday Suit

To celebrate her 48th birthday of Sunday, September 27, Gywneth Paltrow opted for a simple fashion choice; her birthday suit.

The actress and mother of two shared a photo of herself completely naked on her Instagram page to thank fans and well wishers for the numerous birthday messages.

Posting up a side view picture of herself in a garden, Gwyneth Paltrow captioned it;

“In nothing but my birthday suit today…thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop’s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off”.

