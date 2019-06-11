Gwyneth Paltrow Tells Why She and Her Husband Have Separate Homes

Gwyneth Paltrow and her TV producer partner Brad Falchuk tied the knot at her home in Amagansett, New York, in September, and ever since they have bee living separately in different homes, not far from one another, where they spend three nights a week apart.

Speaking in an interview with The Sunday Times, Paltrow spoke about how their peers have been outwardly supportive of their unorthodox relationship.

“All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she said, adding that her intimacy teacher/sex expert Michaela Boehm co-signed the idea.

The actress’ approach to marriage is consistent with how she handles various aspects of relationships in ways that could be considered outside the norm. In 2016, Paltrow and her then-husband Chris Martin announced their separation with the term “conscious uncoupling.”

Paltrow’s relationship with Martin has since remained strong, especially since the two have a daughter, Apple, and son, Moses, together.

And with her present marriage, she embarked on what she calls a “very modern honeymoon” which included their kids, and Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson.