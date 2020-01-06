Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns in “Naked” Dress at Golden Globes

Last night, Gwyneth Paltrow hit the red carpet at the 77th Golden Globes in a see-through tulle Fendi gown from the pre-fall 2020 collection.

“She’s naked in the most beautiful way,” her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman told The Hollywood Reporter. “That café au lait-color on her sun-kissed body is like, ‘Wow!’ She’s not saying, ‘Look at me.’ It’s a person saying ‘I’m comfortable in my skin, inside and out. It’s not wearing her in any way, shape or form.'”

Per THR:

The gown, covered with delicate ruched detail, was the first of multiple options that Saltzman presented to the actress and it was love at first sight. “It made her so happy!” Saltzman told THR, adding that she had taken multiple photos of the star’s privates in the dress, in all kinds of light, to be sure that the tulle undergarments they created to accompany the gown didn’t play peek-a-boo in the wrong places.

Check out the gown below: