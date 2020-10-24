Gunshots rock Abuja as police clash with hoodlums

There’s tension around the UTC market, Area 10, Garki, Abuja as security operatives battled hoodlums attempting to loot a warehouse in the vicinity.

Policemen and other security personnel are firing gunshots and tear gas to deter hoodlums who stormed a warehouse with COVID-19 palliatives early this morning.

The warehouse is located in the precinct of the Cyprian Ekwensi building and the UTC market.

A graphics designer, Segun Stickers, who spoke to Punch said the UTC market and the big shopping plaza in the area had been shut down.

“We are presently locked inside the UTC market. The police are firing gunshots and tear gas to stave off the attack by the hoodlums who were trying to loot the COVID-19 palliatives kept in a warehouse here.

“Many people were injured while trying to escape attack by the hoodlums and the whole area is in turmoil, ” he said on the phone.

This comes as a number of warehouses storing COVID-19 palliatives are looted across the country in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.

