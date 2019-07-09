Gunshots, Mayhem as Shiites Break into National Assembly

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, broke into the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, causing pandemonium.

The protesting Shiites broke down the first gate and proceeded to the second, which serves as the main entrance to the complex.

However, security operatives on ground repelled the protest with gunshots fired into the air to disperse the protesters.

They are protesting the continued detention of Ibrahim Elzakzaky, their leader, who has been granted bail by several courts.

At the time of filing this report, the Shi’ites were burning some vehicles parked close to the gate while more security operatives are being deployed to the scene.

Sources say a police officer, who was shot in the head, has been rushed to the hospital.

The protesters numbering over a hundred were also heard chanting songs of solidarity for their leader who has been in detention since 2015.