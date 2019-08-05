Gunshots, Mayhem as Security Operatives Fire Teargas at #RevolutionNow Protesters [Photos]

Members of the #RevolutionNow movement who assembled at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Monday, were forcefully dispersed by soldiers and policemen.

The protesters, who arrived at the stadium around 7am on Monday, for the kick-off of the protest met a detachment of policemen at the entrance of the stadium.

Some soldiers later joined the policemen.

Policemen and soldiers dispersed the crowds gathered

Eliaz Ozikpu, one of the protesters said he was discussing the protest plans with others when security operatives crossed over the road to meet them.

“We were standing here, while they watched us from the other side. Suddenly, they moved on us and said we can’t talk to the press. We weren’t even talking to the press yet. We were addressing ourselves,” he said.

Teargas was fired at the protesting youths

The protesters, however, started chanting calling for the release of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the movement who was arrested Saturday by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Shortly after, policemen fired teargas and shot into the air to disperse the protesters, before arresting some members of the movement.

