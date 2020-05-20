Gunshots, chaos as man breaks into Ooni’s palace

A man is presently in custody after forcing his way into the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi in Ile Ife.

Gunshots rang out as the alleged intruder broke two gates to enter into the compound where a house occupied by Ooni is.

A source in Enuwa where the palace is located, said a man driving a Mercedes Benz car with two passengers with him, had driven to the entrance of the palace Tuesday evening.

The security men at the entrance, it was learnt, however, denied the vehicle entry and asked the driver to park.

“But before they could check the vehicle, two of the passengers had disembarked and ran away, while the driver forced his way in. He hit the first gate and drove straight towards where Ooni lives.

“He also succeeded in breaking the second gate and was already near Ooni’s residence. He later disembarked. The man was dressed in a long robe and had a dog with him.

“The dog was later shot dead, while the man was apprehended. The man was later taken to Moore Police Station in Ile Ife,” the source said.

Another palace source who also spoke on condition of anonymity said a man, who forced his way into the palace was arrested by security men.

He said:

“It was not an attack on the palace or Kabiesi as being insinuated. The gunshots people heard must have been when security men shot at the dog the suspect came with.”

Neither the palace nor state police command has issued a statement on the incident.