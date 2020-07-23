Gunmen storm Plateau Court, free inmates

There was yet another breach of security in Plateau State when gunmen believed to be armed Fulani herdsmen attacked a convoy of correctional officials inside the High Court in Barkin Ladi, freeing no fewer than six criminal suspects.

The convoy was said to be conveying 14 suspects charged with crimes ranging from murder to kidnapping and rape when the gunmen numbering over 20 arrived in vans brandishing dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, AK 47 rifles, rocket propel launchers and others, SaharaReporters writes.

It is understood that the gunmen then took away the suspects after the ambush.

The state police command has yet to release a statement on the incident.

