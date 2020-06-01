Gunmen storm Methodist Bishop’s residence, cart away valuables

Gunmen at the weekend hit the residence of the Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Rt. Rev. Lawson Elom, and charted away cash and other valuables worth millions of Naira.

Sources say the gunmen numbering over ten, used axe and destroyed the fence as well as one of the windows of the house to gain access into the house where the family members were sleeping.

The Bishop’s residence is located at Onwe Road near the former governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Sam Onyinyi Egwu’s school popularly known as Hope High International School.

Curiously, a police check point near the school that always checkmate the movement of motorists, was not to be found on the fateful day.

Narrating the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki, a relative of the Bishop’s and the Presbyter of Cathedral Church, Very. Rev. Uche Chukwuemeka, said the robbers catered away everything in the house.

“The robbers jumped into the compound and then broke through the window when the wife of the Bishop and children was sleeping.

“The robbers used axe and broke through the window. They came inside and surrounded the family members with gun. They collected their phones and ATM cards.

“They forced them to reveal their real ATM pin Number which they did. The robbers rushed to the Bank and withdrew all the money in their account,” he said.

Other properties carted away by the robbers include; 6 Plasma TV sets, and other valuable electronic equipment, the Bishop’s bag containing important documents.

It is understood that the Bishop has reported the matter to the Ebonyi State Police Command.

