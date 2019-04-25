Gunmen Shoot NEMA Staff, Abduct 4 Others in Rivers

Yet-to-be identified gunmen reportedly shot a staff of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Abua-Odual Local Government Area of River State while four others were taken hostage.

The South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Walson Branden, on Wednesday, confirmed the incident to reporters in Port Harcourt.

The victims were said to have been abducted during enumeration of farmers affected by recent flooding for reestablishing them through the National Emergency Agricultural Intervention Fund under the National Food Security Program of the Federal Government, spanning 18 states.

A woman and three men were said to have been abducted while the fifth person, who was shot on the leg, escaped with bullet wound.

A source from the community said the poor state of the Hilux truck the victims were travelling in made it possible for bandits to stop and abduct them.