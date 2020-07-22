Gunmen kill Benue traditional ruler

Yet to be identified gunmen have killed a district head of Kundav in Ukum local government area of Benue State, Chief Awua Alabar.

The incident reportedly happened Tuesday morning when gunmen invaded his residence and killed him in cold blood, before absconding from the scene.

The State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a statement issued Tuesday night confirmed the killing of the traditional ruler, describing the “sad incident as unacceptable”.

The governor charged security operatives to find the killers and bring them to justice.

Ortom equally urged the people of Ukum, Katsina-Ala and other parts of Sankera to assist security agents with information that can lead to the arrest of the bandits.

“Governor Ortom says the current onslaught on criminals in that axis of the state which has decimated their strongholds and forced many of them to flee to other parts of the country, will be sustained.

“He sends deep condolences to the family of Chief Alabar over the painful loss and prays God to grant his soul eternal rest,” the statement read in part.

