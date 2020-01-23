Gunmen kill APC chieftain in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives congress (APC) in Oyo State, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, has been assassinated by suspected gunmen at a mosque in his Agugu residence in Ona Ara, Ibadan.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity said the party leader in Ona Ara Local Government was murdered shortly after Surh prayer on Wednesday.

A tribute by the party’s Deputy National Youth leader, Afeez Mobolaji Repete on his Facebook page reads: “Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan, you were a principled politician, a devoted muslim and a political leader.

“Those that killed you will never have peace. Rest in peace Baba Gbemisola, Baba Lateef.”

The motive for his killing remains unclear.

