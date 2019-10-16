Gunmen kill Abuja resident, abduct his 2 Children

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed Ayuba Chashe, a resident of Yebu community in Kwali area council of the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja.

The hoodlums also abducted two children of Chase.

Danladi Chiya, chairman of Kwali, confirmed the development to journalists, saying the attackers struck on Monday night.

The chairman assured the residents that measures were in place to get the children released from their abductors.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and also assured them that there is a collaboration among security agencies to make sure that the kidnappers are apprehended.

Chiya urged the community to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious movement to curb the menace in the area.

Following the recent spike in kidnappings, Anjuguri Manzah, FCT police spokesman, called on the public to be security conscious and provide information to the police and other relevant security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.