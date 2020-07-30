Gunmen kill 13 members of one family in Kogi

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Gunmen kill 13 members of one family in Kogi

Yet to be identified gunmen killed 14 villagers in Kogi State on Wednesday, police said, blaming the attack on communal violence.

The night-time attack on Agbudu village in Koton-Karfe area also left six people seriously injured, said state police commissioner Ede Ayuba in a statement.

“I was there and I was part of those who picked up some of the dead bodies we are talking about,” he said.

He said 13 of the dead were members of the same family.

“In that family, only one person survived. His uncle, his mother, his uncle’s wife, his younger brother, his senior brother’s wife, his wife and all his children were killed,” he said.

Ayuba said an investigation had been launched into the incident, adding that a long-standing row over land rights was a possible motive.

,

Related Posts

COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 42,208 after 404 new cases

July 30, 2020

UI student dies in factory accident in Ibadan

July 30, 2020

3 robbers set ablaze after failed bank robbery in Oyo

July 30, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply