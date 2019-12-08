Gunmen kidnap two Catholic Priests in Ondo

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped two Catholic priests, Rev. Fr. Joseph Nweke and Rev. Fr. Felix Efobi in Ondo State.

The two clergymen – from Awka diocese – were said to have been kidnapped on Benin-Owo Expressway at Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, on their way to Akure, the state capital, for a wedding ceremony, on Friday evening.

A source said:

“The two catholic priests, who were coming from Awka Diocese for a wedding ceremony in Akure, were kidnapped around Ajagbale, Elegbeka axis yesterday (Friday).

“Some members of the bridal train were coming in a convoy with the reverend fathers but only the cars carrying the priests were stopped by the suspected kidnappers and they dragged them out of the cars and took them to an unknown location.

“They didn’t even disturb others, their phones were not even collected, they just kidnapped the priests and left others.”

The Director of Media and Communications of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Rev. Father Leo Aregbesola, who confirmed the incident, said the church had been searching for the victims.

“Rev. Father Amadi posted the incident on our page and he said efforts were ongoing to look for them,” he stated.

The Ondo State police command is yet to confirm the incident.