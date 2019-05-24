Gunmen Kidnap Filmmaker, Demand N10m Ransom

Unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening abducted a renowned filmmaker and media practitioner Salisu Muazu while traveling on Kaduna-Jos road.

Confirming the incident, the elder brother of the victim who is also a filmmaker, Sani Muazu, said they were traveling together with two other persons at the time of the incident.

“We were returning from a conference in Kaduna when we were stopped and robbed by some armed men around Jengre village.

“They robbed us and I was able to escape, yet they went away with my younger brother Salisu and two other guys we gave a ride.

“They got in touch this morning seeking for a N10m ransom to process their release.”

Muazu appealed to Nigerians to offer prayers for the safe return of his brother and the other victims.