Gunmen Kidnap Expatriate, Kill Police Orderly in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen have struck again in Akwa Ibom State, this time kidnapping an expatriate worker with the Zenith Construction Company handling the construction of Mbiaya/Mbiakong road, in Uruan Local Government, Mr Fad Hamoua.

Sources say Hamoua was kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday while his orderly, Sergeant Mohammed Garba, lost his life while trying to rescue him from the hands of his abductors.

Hamoua was reportedly whisked away when he went to buy cement from a local cement shop within the community.

It is understood that the nonpayment of project funds prompted the company to resort to buying cement from local markets.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident Tuesday, saying:

“Yes it is true that there was kidnap case involving an expatriate, Fad Hamoua. We lost one of our officers, Mohammed Garba, who was with him that morning”.