Gunmen Kidnap 4 Turkish Expatriates in Kwara

Unknown gunmen have abducted four Turkish expatriates at a drinking joint at Gbale village in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Sources say the incident happened on Saturday while the men were having fun at the joint.

The victims are Yasin Colak, 33, Senerapal, 40, Ergun Yurdakul, 35 and Seyit Keklik, 25.

The victims are said to be expatriates working with Instabul Concrete Ltd in the village.

Police spokesman Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the kidnap, saying the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kayode Egbetokun had dispatched a team under “Operation Puff Adder” to rescue the expatriates and arrest the hoodlums.

In the wake of the kidnap, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq last night called for calm, saying the authorities were working round the clock to resolve the situation.

“The governor is working with security agencies to ensure prompt rescue of the expatriates. He urges the people to go about their normal and lawful businesses and not to entertain any fear, as doing so may embolden the criminals,” said a statement by his Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye.