Gunmen kidnap 12 police officers in Borno

Twelve officers of the Nigerian Police Force travelling from Borno State to Zamfara State have been kidnapped by gunmen.

This is as the Borno State Police Command denied that the officers were serving in the state.

The 12 police officers – on the rank of Assistant-Superintendent of Police (ASP) – were said to have been kidnapped on their way to a special operation in Zamfara State and their abductors are now demanding ransom.

The BBC Hausa reports that families of the officers had been contacted to raise ransom for their release.

According to the BBC Hausa, the officers were abducted by gunmen 10 days ago in a village between Katsina and Zamfara states.

The news service quoted one of the abductees who called his wife and asked her to raise N1m.

The woman said she did not see her husband for three days and went to the Borno Police Command to make enquiries about his whereabouts when she was told that gunmen had kidnapped some police officers.

“He called me on Wednesday and told me that he was in the hands of the kidnappers.

“I can’t tell you I have any other information. We are in a state of frustration,” she was quoted as saying.

Families of the other officers are also reportedly trying to raise about N800, 000 each for ransom payment.

