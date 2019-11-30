Gunmen in NYSC Uniforms attack FC IfeanyiUbah Players

Players of FC IfeanyiUbah were on Friday attacked by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers while travelling to Kano for their Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match against Jigawa Golden Stars scheduled for Sunday.

A Facebook post signed by the management of the club on Friday night said the Anambra Warriors ran into the robbers dressed in National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniforms at Kabba junction, near Lokoja, Kogi state, around 1:30 pm.

The statement said no life was lost in the incident, but some players got injured.

“This is to inform the general public that at about 1:30pm today, players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra Warriors) who were travelling to Kano for their scheduled NPFL match day 6 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars ran into a group of armed robbers dressed in NYSC uniforms, operating at Kabba junction, near Lokoja in Kogi state.

“To the glory of God, no life was lost. However, the driver was shot while some members of the coaching crew and players were critically injured. The affected persons are currently being treated and are responding to treatment” the post read.

The Nnewi-based club pleaded with the Federal government, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) “to further intensify security efforts to ensure the safety of teams who often have no choice than to travel long distances by road, especially clubs owned by Private investors who are made to invest their hard earned money in the growth and development of Nigerian football.”