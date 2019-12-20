Gunmen in military uniforms kidnap 5 in Kaduna

Gunmen in military uniforms abducted five people in two separate operations in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area and Sabon Tasha in Chikun Local Area, all of Kaduna State.

Sources say the victims, who included a district head, were abducted on Wednesday and Thursday.

While the two, including the district head, were abducted at Birnin Gwari, the other three sons a businessman, were kidnapped at the Sabon Tasha area.

The kidnappers, it was gathered stormed the home of the father of the three, Mr. Christian Obi and abducted the sons.

The three sons abducted are Jonathan (31), Joachim (28) and Benjamin (21).

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the incident, adding that the victims were taken in different operations.

The police spokesman said,

“the Kaduna State Police Command has received information of two separate unfortunate incidents of kidnapping through DPO Buruku and Sabon Tasha respectively to the effect that, on 18/12/2019 at about 1430hours unknown Gunmen in Military Uniform intercepted a commuting vehicle along Birnin Gwari Road by unguwan Yako and consequently Kidnapped two (2) occupants to unknown destination.

“The victims were identified as Alhaji Yahaya Yusuf Abubakar Sarkin Kudu the district head of Birnin Gwari and Alhaji Ibrahim Musa former education secretary of Birnin Gwari LGA.”

“Similar unfortunate incident of kidnapping was recorded at Sabon Tasha In Chikun LGA where three (3) Persons Namely ; Jonathan Obi,Joakin Obi and Benjamin Obi all of the same address were kidnapped around 0200hours(Thursday) of today by Suspected hoodlums to unknown destination.”

The command noted that the command had deployed police operatives from the Anti Kidnapping, SARS and the IRT to the two affected areas.